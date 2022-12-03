Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,218 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $895,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

