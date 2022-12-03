KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $467.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $348.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.04. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

