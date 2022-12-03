KeyCorp Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $9,961,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

