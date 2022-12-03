Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 275,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Knowles by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Knowles by 13.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Knowles by 33.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

