Lake Street Capital Lowers OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) to Hold

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

