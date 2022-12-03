Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.