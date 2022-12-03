Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

