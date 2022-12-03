Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells $1,444,381.12 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $35,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

