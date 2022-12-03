Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Shares of LII opened at $266.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.00 and its 200-day moving average is $231.42. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

