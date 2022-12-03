Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,595,923 shares of company stock worth $6,032,824 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

