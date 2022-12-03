Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

