Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

