Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.52 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.
NYSE LU opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.17. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
