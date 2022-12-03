Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 242,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 229,393 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

NYSE:MX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

