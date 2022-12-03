MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Down 1.9 %

MTZ stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.