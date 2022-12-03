McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.35. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

