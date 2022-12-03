Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 118,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,154,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

