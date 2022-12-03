Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) CEO Yucheng Hu Sells 2,397,305 Shares

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mega Matrix Price Performance

MTMT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Mega Matrix Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mega Matrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth $237,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mega Matrix

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

