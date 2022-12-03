Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
