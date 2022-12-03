Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WOWI opened at $0.09 on Friday. Metro One Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Metro One Telecommunications
