Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOWI opened at $0.09 on Friday. Metro One Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Read More

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application serving as an additional sales channel. It offers Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform that allows SMB retailers to launch a fully branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer both online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.