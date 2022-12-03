MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

