Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 135,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.