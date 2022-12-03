Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $287,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

