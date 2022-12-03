Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,274 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 135,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $275,349,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average of $255.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

