Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $796,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 135,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

