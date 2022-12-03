MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLKN. Benchmark downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

