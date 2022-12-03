Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.64. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 4,424 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $332,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 47.4% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 404,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

