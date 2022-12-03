Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
