Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,525 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $1,816,760.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,847,663.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

