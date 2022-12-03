Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,525 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $1,816,760.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,847,663.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
