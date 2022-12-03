Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $274.84

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $274.84 and last traded at $274.66, with a volume of 2014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.10.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

