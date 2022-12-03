MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

