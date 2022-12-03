Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

