Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 362,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $17,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $12,649,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $865.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

