Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 109.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,246,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,576. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

