National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

