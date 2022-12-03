National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.
RY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
