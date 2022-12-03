National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $200.62

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.62, but opened at $209.97. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NWLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.39. The company has a market cap of $788.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97.
National Western Life Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Featured Articles
