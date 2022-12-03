Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.