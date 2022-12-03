nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.36. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

