nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.
nCino Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
