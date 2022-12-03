NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGMS. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
NeoGames Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.61.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
