NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGMS. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 525,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 493,005 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 360,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

