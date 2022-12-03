NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.