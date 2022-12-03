NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

