Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

