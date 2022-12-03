Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.88. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,871 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

