Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 15,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXST opened at $183.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,505,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.