Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Andrew Alford Sells 5,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $178.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

