Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 936,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 16.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Noah by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Stock Up 6.0 %

NOAH stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $904.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Noah

NOAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

