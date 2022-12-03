Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NCLH stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

