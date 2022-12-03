NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NovoCure by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.04 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.