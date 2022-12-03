Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.